G-CSF Biosimilars Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) is a glycoprotein containing 174 amino acids with a molecular weight of about 20000.
This report contains market size and forecasts of G-CSF Biosimilars in global, including the following market information:
Global G-CSF Biosimilars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global G-CSF Biosimilars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five G-CSF Biosimilars companies in 2021 (%)
The global G-CSF Biosimilars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Human Growth Hormone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of G-CSF Biosimilars include Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, Merck & Co., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Science, GlaxoSmithKline and AbbVie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the G-CSF Biosimilars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global G-CSF Biosimilars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global G-CSF Biosimilars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Human Growth Hormone
Erythropoietin
Monoclonal Antibodies
Insulin
Interferon
Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor
Global G-CSF Biosimilars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global G-CSF Biosimilars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Blood Disorders
Oncology Diseases
Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases
Growth Hormone Deficiencies
Global G-CSF Biosimilars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global G-CSF Biosimilars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies G-CSF Biosimilars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies G-CSF Biosimilars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies G-CSF Biosimilars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies G-CSF Biosimilars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pfizer
Novartis
Roche
Merck & Co.
Sanofi
Johnson & Johnson
Gilead Science
GlaxoSmithKline
AbbVie
Amgen
AstraZeneca
Bayer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 G-CSF Biosimilars Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global G-CSF Biosimilars Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global G-CSF Biosimilars Overall Market Size
2.1 Global G-CSF Biosimilars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global G-CSF Biosimilars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global G-CSF Biosimilars Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top G-CSF Biosimilars Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global G-CSF Biosimilars Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global G-CSF Biosimilars Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global G-CSF Biosimilars Sales by Companies
3.5 Global G-CSF Biosimilars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 G-CSF Biosimilars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers G-CSF Biosimilars Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 G-CSF Biosimilars Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 G-CSF Biosimilars Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 G-CSF Biosimilars Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global G-CSF Biosimilars Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414