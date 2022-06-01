IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
IT service outsourcing (IT Outsourcing Managed Service) is to contract business and personal information construction work to professional service companies. It can include the following contents: information planning (consulting), equipment and software selection, network system and application software system construction, the daily maintenance management and upgrading of the whole system network. Making full use of the service and technology of professional companies can make enterprises get high quality IT services, more economical, more professional and more rapid to complete the necessary security services.
This report contains market size and forecasts of IT Outsourcing Managed Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IT Outsourcing Managed Service market was valued at 363050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 422260 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
IT Consulting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IT Outsourcing Managed Service include IBM, Accenture, Wipro, Cognizant, DXC Technologies, HCL, HP, Infosys and Capgemini, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the IT Outsourcing Managed Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
IT Consulting
Equipment And Software
Network System
Others
Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Traditional Industry
High Tech
Others
Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IT Outsourcing Managed Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IT Outsourcing Managed Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Accenture
Wipro
Cognizant
DXC Technologies
HCL
HP
Infosys
Capgemini
NTT Data
CGI
SAP
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IT Outsourcing Managed Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IT Outsourcing Managed Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
