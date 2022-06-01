IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IT service outsourcing (IT Outsourcing Managed Service) is to contract business and personal information construction work to professional service companies. It can include the following contents: information planning (consulting), equipment and software selection, network system and application software system construction, the daily maintenance management and upgrading of the whole system network. Making full use of the service and technology of professional companies can make enterprises get high quality IT services, more economical, more professional and more rapid to complete the necessary security services.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IT Outsourcing Managed Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IT Outsourcing Managed Service market was valued at 363050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 422260 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

IT Consulting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IT Outsourcing Managed Service include IBM, Accenture, Wipro, Cognizant, DXC Technologies, HCL, HP, Infosys and Capgemini, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IT Outsourcing Managed Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

IT Consulting

Equipment And Software

Network System

Others

Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Traditional Industry

High Tech

Others

Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IT Outsourcing Managed Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IT Outsourcing Managed Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Accenture

Wipro

Cognizant

DXC Technologies

HCL

HP

Infosys

Capgemini

NTT Data

CGI

SAP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IT Outsourcing Managed Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies IT Outsourcing Managed Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

