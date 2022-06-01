Solid Waste Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solid Waste Management is a term that is used to refer to the process of collecting and treating solid wastes. It also offers solutions for recycling items that do not belong to garbage or trash.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Waste Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Solid Waste Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid Waste Management market was valued at 242300 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 295400 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Municipal Solid Waste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid Waste Management include Biffa Group, Green Conversion Systems, Amec Foster Wheeler, Xcel Energy, Recology, Hitachi Zosen, Covanta Holding Corporation, Keppel Seghers and Plasco Conversion Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid Waste Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Waste Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Solid Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Municipal Solid Waste

Industrial Solid Waste

Global Solid Waste Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Solid Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Collection Services

Landfills

Recycling

Waste to Energy Incineration

Composting and Anaerobic Digestion

Others

Global Solid Waste Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Solid Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Waste Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid Waste Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biffa Group

Green Conversion Systems

Amec Foster Wheeler

Xcel Energy

Recology

Hitachi Zosen

Covanta Holding Corporation

Keppel Seghers

Plasco Conversion Technologies

Wheelabrator Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid Waste Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid Waste Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid Waste Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid Waste Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solid Waste Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid Waste Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid Waste Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid Waste Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Waste Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Solid Waste Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Waste Management Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Waste Management Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Waste Management Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview



