Solid Waste Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Solid Waste Management is a term that is used to refer to the process of collecting and treating solid wastes. It also offers solutions for recycling items that do not belong to garbage or trash.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Waste Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Solid Waste Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solid Waste Management market was valued at 242300 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 295400 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Municipal Solid Waste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solid Waste Management include Biffa Group, Green Conversion Systems, Amec Foster Wheeler, Xcel Energy, Recology, Hitachi Zosen, Covanta Holding Corporation, Keppel Seghers and Plasco Conversion Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solid Waste Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solid Waste Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Solid Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Municipal Solid Waste
Industrial Solid Waste
Global Solid Waste Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Solid Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Collection Services
Landfills
Recycling
Waste to Energy Incineration
Composting and Anaerobic Digestion
Others
Global Solid Waste Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Solid Waste Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solid Waste Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solid Waste Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biffa Group
Green Conversion Systems
Amec Foster Wheeler
Xcel Energy
Recology
Hitachi Zosen
Covanta Holding Corporation
Keppel Seghers
Plasco Conversion Technologies
Wheelabrator Technologies
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7130380/global-solid-waste-management-forecast-2022-2028-339
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solid Waste Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solid Waste Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solid Waste Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solid Waste Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solid Waste Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solid Waste Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solid Waste Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solid Waste Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Waste Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Solid Waste Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Waste Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Waste Management Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Waste Management Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414