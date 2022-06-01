Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stand-up Prouch Valves are prouches with aroma protection valves that can store commodities for a long period of time, keep them staying aromatic and fresh.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stand-Up Pouch Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Stand-Up Pouch Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stand-Up Pouch Valves market was valued at 500.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 698.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Front Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stand-Up Pouch Valves include Scholle IPN, Gualapack Group, Amcor, Smurfit Kappa, Wilk Group, Liqui-Box, Menshen, Falakpack and Edelpa and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stand-Up Pouch Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Front Valve

Corner Valve

Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Household and Personal Care

Industrial

Others

Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stand-Up Pouch Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stand-Up Pouch Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stand-Up Pouch Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Stand-Up Pouch Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Scholle IPN

Gualapack Group

Amcor

Smurfit Kappa

Wilk Group

Liqui-Box

Menshen

Falakpack

Edelpa

Flair Flexible Packaging

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stand-Up Pouch Valves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stand-Up Pouch Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stand-Up Pouch Valves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stand-Up Pouch Valves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stand-Up Pouch Valves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stand-Up Pouch Valves Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

