Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stand-up Prouch Valves are prouches with aroma protection valves that can store commodities for a long period of time, keep them staying aromatic and fresh.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stand-Up Pouch Valves in global, including the following market information:
Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Stand-Up Pouch Valves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stand-Up Pouch Valves market was valued at 500.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 698.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Front Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stand-Up Pouch Valves include Scholle IPN, Gualapack Group, Amcor, Smurfit Kappa, Wilk Group, Liqui-Box, Menshen, Falakpack and Edelpa and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stand-Up Pouch Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Front Valve
Corner Valve
Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Household and Personal Care
Industrial
Others
Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stand-Up Pouch Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stand-Up Pouch Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stand-Up Pouch Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Stand-Up Pouch Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Scholle IPN
Gualapack Group
Amcor
Smurfit Kappa
Wilk Group
Liqui-Box
Menshen
Falakpack
Edelpa
Flair Flexible Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stand-Up Pouch Valves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stand-Up Pouch Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stand-Up Pouch Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stand-Up Pouch Valves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stand-Up Pouch Valves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stand-Up Pouch Valves Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stand-Up Pouch Valves Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
