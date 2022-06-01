Navigation Satellite Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The navigation satellite system is the global navigation satellite system (GNSS). Also known as the space-based PNT system, its key role is to provide time / space datum and all the real-time dynamic information related to the position. It has become a major national space and information infrastructure, and has become an important symbol of the status of a modern country and the national comprehensive national strength.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Navigation Satellite Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Navigation Satellite Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Global Constellations Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Navigation Satellite Systems include GNSS, Rockwell Collins, Qualcomm Technologies International Ltd., AgJunction, Inc, Garmin Ltd., Furuno Electric Co Ltd., Hexagon, Raytheon Company and Topcon Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Navigation Satellite Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Global Constellations
Regional Constellations
Satellite-Based Augmentations
Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Road
Surveying
Agriculture
Rail
Aviation
Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Navigation Satellite Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Navigation Satellite Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GNSS
Rockwell Collins
Qualcomm Technologies International Ltd.
AgJunction, Inc
Garmin Ltd.
Furuno Electric Co Ltd.
Hexagon
Raytheon Company
Topcon Corporation
Trimble Navigation Ltd
TomTom NV
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Navigation Satellite Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Navigation Satellite Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Navigation Satellite Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Navigation Satellite Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Navigation Satellite Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Navigation Satellite Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Navigation Satellite Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Navigation Satellite Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Navigation Satellite Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Navigation Satellite Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Navigation S
