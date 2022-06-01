Vehicle Detectors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vehicle detectors sense the presence of vehicles. They provide an output signal to a control unit, such as a gate or door operator, to open or close. When used as a safety device, vehicle detectors prevent a gate or door from closing on a vehicle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Detectors in global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle Detectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Detectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Vehicle Detectors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Detectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inductive Loop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Detectors include Siemens, EMX Industries, Nortech International, Marsh Products, Marlin Controls, SWARCO, Banner, Sensys Networks and National Loop Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vehicle Detectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Detectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Detectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inductive Loop

Ultrasonic

Magnetic

Radar

Others

Global Vehicle Detectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Detectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automated Tolling

Vehicle Measurement and Profiling

Weigh in Motion

Traffic Monitoring

Others

Global Vehicle Detectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Vehicle Detectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle Detectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle Detectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicle Detectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Vehicle Detectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

EMX Industries

Nortech International

Marsh Products

Marlin Controls

SWARCO

Banner

Sensys Networks

National Loop Company

