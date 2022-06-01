Vehicle Detectors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vehicle detectors sense the presence of vehicles. They provide an output signal to a control unit, such as a gate or door operator, to open or close. When used as a safety device, vehicle detectors prevent a gate or door from closing on a vehicle.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Detectors in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Detectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Detectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Vehicle Detectors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Detectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inductive Loop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Detectors include Siemens, EMX Industries, Nortech International, Marsh Products, Marlin Controls, SWARCO, Banner, Sensys Networks and National Loop Company. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vehicle Detectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Detectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Detectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inductive Loop
Ultrasonic
Magnetic
Radar
Others
Global Vehicle Detectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Detectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automated Tolling
Vehicle Measurement and Profiling
Weigh in Motion
Traffic Monitoring
Others
Global Vehicle Detectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Vehicle Detectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Detectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Detectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Detectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Vehicle Detectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
EMX Industries
Nortech International
Marsh Products
Marlin Controls
SWARCO
Banner
Sensys Networks
National Loop Company
