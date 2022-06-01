Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Structural Insulation Panel (SIP) is a form of sandwich panel used in the construction industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) in global, including the following market information:

Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) market was valued at 372.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 567.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) include Kingspan, Metecno, Isopan, ArcelorMittal, Romakowski, Lattonedil, J-Deck, Nohara and Foard Panel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

EPS

XPS

Phenolics

PU/PIR

Others

Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Walls

Roofs

Floors

Others

Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingspan

Metecno

Isopan

ArcelorMittal

Romakowski

Lattonedil

J-Deck

Nohara

Foard Panel

ICS Eco-SIPs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Material

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Players in Global Market



