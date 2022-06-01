Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Structural Insulation Panel (SIP) is a form of sandwich panel used in the construction industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) in global, including the following market information:
Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) market was valued at 372.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 567.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) include Kingspan, Metecno, Isopan, ArcelorMittal, Romakowski, Lattonedil, J-Deck, Nohara and Foard Panel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)
Glass Wool
Stone Wool
EPS
XPS
Phenolics
PU/PIR
Others
Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Walls
Roofs
Floors
Others
Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kingspan
Metecno
Isopan
ArcelorMittal
Romakowski
Lattonedil
J-Deck
Nohara
Foard Panel
ICS Eco-SIPs
