Spiral Welded Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spiral welded pipe: the low carbon carbon structural steel or low alloy structural steel strip is rolled into tube blank according to a certain spiral angle (called forming angle), and then welded together, it can produce large diameter steel pipe with narrow strip steel. The specifications are expressed in terms of outer diameter * wall thickness. Welded pipes shall ensure that the water pressure test, the tensile strength and the cold bending properties of the welded joints conform to the requirements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spiral Welded Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Spiral Welded Pipe companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spiral Welded Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ERW Pipes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spiral Welded Pipe include EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe Company and Zhejiang Kingland and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spiral Welded Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ERW Pipes

LSAW Pipes

SSAW Pipes

Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crude Oil Transmission

Natural Gas Transmission

Refined Products Transmission

Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Spiral Welded Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spiral Welded Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spiral Welded Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spiral Welded Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Spiral Welded Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EVRAZ

Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

JFE

Jindal SAW Ltd

EUROPIPE Group

Essar Steel

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

American SpiralWeld Pipe Company

Zhejiang Kingland

Tenaris

