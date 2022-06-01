Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Li-ion/polymer battery protection ICs and Li-ion/polymer battery second protection ICs have been released to the market since 1995, when the Li-ion rechargeable batteries became available. Ricoh has over 20 years of experience developing these products. These protection ICs protect batteries provide features like over-charge/discharge voltage, excess charge/discharge current and short circuit.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Li-ion Battery Protection ICs in global, including the following market information:
Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Li-ion Battery Protection ICs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-cell Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Li-ion Battery Protection ICs include RICOH ELECTRONIC DEVICES, Analog Devices, ON Semiconductor, TI, Diodes Incorporated, ABLIC, Mitsumi Electric, HYCON Technology and Seiko Instruments and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Li-ion Battery Protection ICs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-cell
Multi-cell
Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mobile Electronic Devices
Medical Devices
Others
Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Li-ion Battery Protection ICs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Li-ion Battery Protection ICs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Li-ion Battery Protection ICs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Li-ion Battery Protection ICs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
RICOH ELECTRONIC DEVICES
Analog Devices
ON Semiconductor
TI
Diodes Incorporated
ABLIC
Mitsumi Electric
HYCON Technology
Seiko Instruments
Shenzhen Developer Microelectronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Companies
