Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Li-ion/polymer battery protection ICs and Li-ion/polymer battery second protection ICs have been released to the market since 1995, when the Li-ion rechargeable batteries became available. Ricoh has over 20 years of experience developing these products. These protection ICs protect batteries provide features like over-charge/discharge voltage, excess charge/discharge current and short circuit.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Li-ion Battery Protection ICs in global, including the following market information:

Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Li-ion Battery Protection ICs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-cell Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Li-ion Battery Protection ICs include RICOH ELECTRONIC DEVICES, Analog Devices, ON Semiconductor, TI, Diodes Incorporated, ABLIC, Mitsumi Electric, HYCON Technology and Seiko Instruments and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Li-ion Battery Protection ICs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-cell

Multi-cell

Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Electronic Devices

Medical Devices

Others

Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Li-ion Battery Protection ICs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Li-ion Battery Protection ICs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Li-ion Battery Protection ICs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Li-ion Battery Protection ICs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RICOH ELECTRONIC DEVICES

Analog Devices

ON Semiconductor

TI

Diodes Incorporated

ABLIC

Mitsumi Electric

HYCON Technology

Seiko Instruments

Shenzhen Developer Microelectronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Li-ion Battery Protection ICs Companies

3.8

