PoS Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The PoS Devices is a terminal with a built-in GPS module and a mobile communication module, which is used to transmit the location data obtained by the GPS module to a server on the Internet by the mobile communication module (gsm/gprs network), so that the location of the terminal can be querying on a computer or a mobile phone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PoS Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global PoS Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PoS Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PoS Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global PoS Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable GPS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PoS Devices include Garmin, Esterline, Honeywell Aerospace, Avidyne Corporation, Genesys Aerosystems, Dynon Avionics, FreeFlight Systems and Innovative Solutions And Support, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PoS Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PoS Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PoS Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable GPS

Fixed GPS

Global PoS Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PoS Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military Aircrafts

Civil Aircrafts

Others

Global PoS Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PoS Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PoS Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PoS Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PoS Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PoS Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Garmin

Esterline

Honeywell Aerospace

Avidyne Corporation

Genesys Aerosystems

Dynon Avionics

FreeFlight Systems

Innovative Solutions And Support

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PoS Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PoS Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PoS Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PoS Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PoS Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PoS Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PoS Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PoS Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PoS Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PoS Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PoS Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PoS Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PoS Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PoS Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PoS Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PoS Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PoS Devices Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Portable GPS

4.1.3 Fixed GPS

4.2 By Type – Global PoS Devices Reven

