Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The selective delivery of chemotherapeutic agents to their site of action should increase therapeutic effectiveness and limit side effects. Most drug therapies currently available, however, exhibit little, if any specificity. Many times, a drug has limited or no access to its intended site of action or is prematurely metabolized or excreted. In other instances, the drug travels rather freely throughout the body and not only acts on the desired target tissues but also causes undesirable effects on nontarget tissues. This lack of target specificity is attributable, for the most part, to the formidable barriers that the body presents to the successful delivery of a drug from its site of administration to its site of action: a drug normally encounters or must by pass various molecules, enzymes, cells, membranes, and organs before reaching its designated target.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Site-Specific Drug Delivery in Global, including the following market information:
Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Site-Specific Drug Delivery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liposomal Doxorubicin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Site-Specific Drug Delivery include Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Pacira, Sun Pharmaceutical, Luye Pharma, Sigma-Tau Group, Fudan-Zhangjiang, Teva Pharmaceutical and CSPC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Site-Specific Drug Delivery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liposomal Doxorubicin
Liposomal Amphoteracin B
Liposomal Paclitaxel
Other
Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fungal Infection Therapy
Cancer & Tumor Therapy
Other
Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Site-Specific Drug Delivery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Site-Specific Drug Delivery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Gilead Sciences
Pacira
Sun Pharmaceutical
Luye Pharma
Sigma-Tau Group
Fudan-Zhangjiang
Teva Pharmaceutical
CSPC
Novartis
Kingond Pharm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Site-Specific Drug Delivery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Site-Specific Drug Delivery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Site-Specific Drug Delivery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Site-Specific Drug Delivery Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Site-Specific Drug Delivery Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Site-Specific Drug Delivery Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Site-Specific Drug Deliv
