Herbal Cosmetic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Herbal cosmetics and cosmetics are a kind of functional cosmetics between cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. It has the characteristics of strengthening effect, simplifying the formula, looking for the appropriate ingredients to make the formula. With the plant additive or the Chinese herbal medicine, all the raw materials and additives should be tested on the irritation test of skin, such as preservatives, surfactants and flavors and spices, and the irritant experiment of the skin is also necessary for the finished product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Herbal Cosmetic in global, including the following market information:
Global Herbal Cosmetic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Herbal Cosmetic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Herbal Cosmetic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Herbal Cosmetic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
For Men Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Herbal Cosmetic include L’Oral, P&G, Shiseido, Unilever, Beiersdorf, Amway, AVON Beauty Products, Burberry and INVERSIONES AVI AMERICA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Herbal Cosmetic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Herbal Cosmetic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Herbal Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
For Men
For Women
Global Herbal Cosmetic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Herbal Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cleaning
Anti Disease
Global Herbal Cosmetic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Herbal Cosmetic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Herbal Cosmetic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Herbal Cosmetic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Herbal Cosmetic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Herbal Cosmetic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L’Oral
P&G
Shiseido
Unilever
Beiersdorf
Amway
AVON Beauty Products
Burberry
INVERSIONES AVI AMERICA
Chanel
Clarins
