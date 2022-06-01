Imitation Jewellery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The imitation jewellery, as its name implies, is made of precious metals such as gold, silver and platinum, but the shape and effect resembles the precious metal jewellery, and some people call such imitation jewelry as fashion jewelry or popular jewelry. Imitation jewellery is usually made of synthetic gemstones as decorative stones, and a small number of low-grade gem stones as decorative stones. Metal materials for jewelry are usually made of copper or copper alloys. Because copper is not only cheap, but also has excellent casting properties. It is easy to make jewelry with various shapes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Imitation Jewellery in global, including the following market information:

Global Imitation Jewellery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Imitation Jewellery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Imitation Jewellery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Imitation Jewellery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Imitation Jewellery include Chudong, Daihe, Jingyingying, Yalunfengshang, Chuangyi, Zhengdong, Jinjia, Yafeini and Laikeni. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Imitation Jewellery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Imitation Jewellery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Imitation Jewellery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Others

Global Imitation Jewellery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Imitation Jewellery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Decorate

Others

Global Imitation Jewellery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Imitation Jewellery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Imitation Jewellery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Imitation Jewellery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Imitation Jewellery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Imitation Jewellery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chudong

Daihe

Jingyingying

Yalunfengshang

Chuangyi

Zhengdong

Jinjia

Yafeini

Laikeni

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Imitation Jewellery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Imitation Jewellery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Imitation Jewellery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Imitation Jewellery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Imitation Jewellery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Imitation Jewellery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Imitation Jewellery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Imitation Jewellery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Imitation Jewellery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Imitation Jewellery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Imitation Jewellery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Imitation Jewellery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Imitation Jewellery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Imitation Jewellery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Imitation Jewellery Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Imitation Jewellery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Imitation Jew

