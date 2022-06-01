Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery (abbreviated as LIB) is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine in global, including the following market information:

Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine include BAK, BYD, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Johnson Controls and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)

Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Boats

Yachts

Underwater Vehicles

Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BAK

BYD

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung

GS Yuasa

Hitachi

Johnson Controls

Toshiba

A123 Systems

Saft Batteries

Cell-Con

Amperex Technology

Boston-Power

Ecsem Industrial

Electrovaya

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium-io

