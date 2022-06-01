Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polythene (PE) Shrink Film is the thickest of the films. It is stronger, thicker and more resilient than the other shrink films. Sometimes referred to as ?industrial shrink film?. It used to bundle products together to form a pallet. Also used to protect items during shipping and loading.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polythene (PE) Shrink Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polythene (PE) Shrink Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 4 Mil Thickness Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polythene (PE) Shrink Film include Industrial Packaging, Allen Plastic Industries, Shantou Libo Printing, Bpplas, Dongguan Hoplee Packing Products, Jizhong Energy Xingtai Mining Group and Anqiu Wode International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polythene (PE) Shrink Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 4 Mil Thickness

4-12 Mil Thickness

Above 12 Mil Thickness

Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Industrial Packaging

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polythene (PE) Shrink Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polythene (PE) Shrink Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polythene (PE) Shrink Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polythene (PE) Shrink Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Industrial Packaging

Allen Plastic Industries

Shantou Libo Printing

Bpplas

Dongguan Hoplee Packing Products

Jizhong Energy Xingtai Mining Group

Anqiu Wode International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polythene

