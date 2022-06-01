Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Power Module provides the physical containment for several power components, usually power semiconductor devices. And the power module is used for industrial such as Servo Drive, Transportation, UPS, Renewable Energy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Power Modules for Industrial in global, including the following market information:

Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Advanced Power Modules for Industrial companies in 2021 (%)

The global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Advanced Power Modules for Industrial include Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, Semikron, ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, ROHM, Sanken Electric and Vincotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Advanced Power Modules for Industrial manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs)

Power Integrated Modules (PIMs)

Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Servo Drive

Transportation

UPS

Renewable Energy

Others

Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Advanced Power Modules for Industrial revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Advanced Power Modules for Industrial revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Advanced Power Modules for Industrial sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Advanced Power Modules for Industrial sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Semikron

ON Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

ROHM

Sanken Electric

Vincotech

Powerex

Future Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Power Modules for Industrial Pl

