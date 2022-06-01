Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silicone Carbide (SiC) Diodes (SBD) offer superior dynamic and thermal performance over conventional Silicon power diodes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Diodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes include ON Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies, ROHM, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology, UnitedSiC, GeneSiC, Semikron and Panasonic and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Diodes
Dual Diodes
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solar Inverters
Motor Drives
Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)
Electrical Vehicle (EV)
Others
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ON Semiconductor
Infineon Technologies
ROHM
STMicroelectronics
Microchip Technology
UnitedSiC
GeneSiC
Semikron
Panasonic
TT Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
