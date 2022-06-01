Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags, Wireless sensors use a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) interface which did not require battery. The sensor ?gathers? the radio energy from the RFID reader, then powers-on the sensing circuit, then backscatters (reflects) the digital data back to the RFID reader.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags in global, including the following market information:

Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags companies in 2021 (%)

The global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Active Tags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags include GeneSiC, On Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, ROHM and STMicroelectronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Active Tags

Passive Tags

Semi-active Tags

Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Medical & Healthcare

Others

Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GeneSiC

On Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

ROHM

STMicroelectronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

