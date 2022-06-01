Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags, Wireless sensors use a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) interface which did not require battery. The sensor ?gathers? the radio energy from the RFID reader, then powers-on the sensing circuit, then backscatters (reflects) the digital data back to the RFID reader.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags in global, including the following market information:
Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags companies in 2021 (%)
The global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active Tags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags include GeneSiC, On Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, ROHM and STMicroelectronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Active Tags
Passive Tags
Semi-active Tags
Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Consumer Electronics
Medical & Healthcare
Others
Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GeneSiC
On Semiconductor
Renesas Electronics
Infineon Technologies
ROHM
STMicroelectronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery-Free Wireless Sensor Tags Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414