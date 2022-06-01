Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Citric acid is a weak organic acid which occurs naturally in citrus fruits. In biochemistry, it is an intermediate in the citric acid cycle, which occurs in the metabolism of all aerobic organisms. Citric Acid ? Non-GMO is citric acid that is not modified by genetic engineering or transgenic technology. It is used in the manufacture of soft drinks, concentrated juices, drink mixes, candy, preserves and other It is a Non-GMO product
This report contains market size and forecasts of Citric Acid?Non-GMO in global, including the following market information:
Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Citric Acid?Non-GMO companies in 2021 (%)
The global Citric Acid?Non-GMO market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monohydrate Citric Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Citric Acid?Non-GMO include Alpha Chemicals, Sucroal, American International Foods, Captain Drake, Citrique Belge, Ingredients, Ingredientsonline, Jungbunzlauer Suisse and McBoeck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Citric Acid?Non-GMO manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monohydrate Citric Acid
Anhydrous Citric Acid
Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Cosmetics
Medical
Others
Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Citric Acid?Non-GMO revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Citric Acid?Non-GMO revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Citric Acid?Non-GMO sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Citric Acid?Non-GMO sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alpha Chemicals
Sucroal
American International Foods
Captain Drake
Citrique Belge
Ingredients
Ingredientsonline
Jungbunzlauer Suisse
McBoeck
Prinova
Rigest Trading
Westco Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Citric Acid?Non-GMO Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Citric Acid?Non-GMO Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Citric Acid?Non-GMO Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Citric Acid?Non-GMO Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Citric Acid?Non-GMO Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Citric Acid?Non-GMO Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Citric Acid?Non-GMO Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Citric Acid?N
