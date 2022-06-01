Automobile Rim Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Car Rim, a cylindrical metal part that is used to support a tire in a car tire. Generally speaking, it is the part of the wheel center to install the axle. It is an important part of the brake drum (brake disc), wheel disk, and half shaft.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automobile Rim in global, including the following market information:
Global Automobile Rim Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automobile Rim Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automobile Rim companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automobile Rim market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Rim Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automobile Rim include BBS, OZ, Rotiform, TWG, AEZ, ROTA, MOMO, Antera and Wheel Pros, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automobile Rim manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automobile Rim Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automobile Rim Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Steel Rim
Alloy Rim
Global Automobile Rim Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automobile Rim Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Repairment
Refitting
Global Automobile Rim Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automobile Rim Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automobile Rim revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automobile Rim revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automobile Rim sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automobile Rim sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BBS
OZ
Rotiform
TWG
AEZ
ROTA
MOMO
Antera
Wheel Pros
INCUBUS
Advanti
ENKEI
FORGIATO
AMG
RAYS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automobile Rim Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automobile Rim Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automobile Rim Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automobile Rim Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automobile Rim Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automobile Rim Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automobile Rim Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automobile Rim Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automobile Rim Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automobile Rim Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automobile Rim Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automobile Rim Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automobile Rim Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Rim Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automobile Rim Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automobile Rim Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Automobile Rim Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Steel Rim
4.1.3 Alloy
