Antilock Brake System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The braking anti lock system is called ABS. The function is to automatically control the size of brake power when the car is braking, so that the wheel is not locked, the edge roller is slipping (the slip rate is about 20%), so as to ensure the maximum adhesion of the wheel and the ground.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antilock Brake System in global, including the following market information:

Global Antilock Brake System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antilock Brake System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Antilock Brake System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antilock Brake System market was valued at 21960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 27170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Four Channel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antilock Brake System include Bosch, Teldix GmbH, FORD, KELSEHAYES, CHRYSLER, BENDIX, BUICK, BMW and Volkswagen. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antilock Brake System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antilock Brake System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antilock Brake System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Four Channel

Three Channel

Two Channel

One Channel

Global Antilock Brake System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antilock Brake System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car

Air Plane

Global Antilock Brake System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antilock Brake System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antilock Brake System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antilock Brake System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antilock Brake System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Antilock Brake System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Teldix GmbH

FORD

KELSEHAYES

CHRYSLER

BENDIX

BUICK

BMW

Volkswagen

