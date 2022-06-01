Antilock Brake System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The braking anti lock system is called ABS. The function is to automatically control the size of brake power when the car is braking, so that the wheel is not locked, the edge roller is slipping (the slip rate is about 20%), so as to ensure the maximum adhesion of the wheel and the ground.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antilock Brake System in global, including the following market information:
Global Antilock Brake System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Antilock Brake System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Antilock Brake System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antilock Brake System market was valued at 21960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 27170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Four Channel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antilock Brake System include Bosch, Teldix GmbH, FORD, KELSEHAYES, CHRYSLER, BENDIX, BUICK, BMW and Volkswagen. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antilock Brake System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antilock Brake System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antilock Brake System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Four Channel
Three Channel
Two Channel
One Channel
Global Antilock Brake System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antilock Brake System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Car
Air Plane
Global Antilock Brake System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antilock Brake System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antilock Brake System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antilock Brake System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Antilock Brake System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Antilock Brake System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Teldix GmbH
FORD
KELSEHAYES
CHRYSLER
BENDIX
BUICK
BMW
Volkswagen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antilock Brake System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antilock Brake System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antilock Brake System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antilock Brake System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antilock Brake System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antilock Brake System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antilock Brake System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antilock Brake System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antilock Brake System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antilock Brake System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antilock Brake System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antilock Brake System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antilock Brake System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antilock Brake System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antilock Brake System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antilock Brake System Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
