Quinolone Antibiotic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Quinolone Antibiotic is any member of a large group of broad-spectrum bactericides that share a bicyclic core structure related to the compound 4-quinolone. They are used in human and veterinary medicine to treat bacterial infections, as well as in animal husbandry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quinolone Antibiotic in global, including the following market information:

Global Quinolone Antibiotic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Quinolone Antibiotic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Quinolone Antibiotic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quinolone Antibiotic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ciprofloxacin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quinolone Antibiotic include Healthy Life Pharma, Mercury Medicare, Merck, Tianjin Glory Technology and Hebei Guangren Pharmaceutical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quinolone Antibiotic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quinolone Antibiotic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Quinolone Antibiotic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ciprofloxacin

Levofloxacin

Gatifloxacin

Moxifloxacin

Ofloxacin

Norfloxacin

Others

Global Quinolone Antibiotic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Quinolone Antibiotic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinics

Research

Others

Global Quinolone Antibiotic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Quinolone Antibiotic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Quinolone Antibiotic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quinolone Antibiotic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Quinolone Antibiotic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Quinolone Antibiotic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Healthy Life Pharma

Mercury Medicare

Merck

Tianjin Glory Technology

Hebei Guangren Pharmaceutical Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Quinolone Antibiotic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Quinolone Antibiotic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Quinolone Antibiotic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Quinolone Antibiotic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Quinolone Antibiotic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Quinolone Antibiotic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Quinolone Antibiotic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Quinolone Antibiotic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Quinolone Antibiotic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Quinolone Antibiotic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Quinolone Antibiotic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quinolone Antibiotic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Quinolone Antibiotic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quinolone Antibiotic Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quinolone Antibiotic Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quinolone Antibiotic Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

