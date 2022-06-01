Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Capillary Blood Sampling Devices is used for capillary blood sampling across a wide range of tests, including blood glucose, blood coagulation, cardiac markers, cholesterol tests, infectious diseases, and many more.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Capillary Blood Sampling Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Capillary Blood Sampling Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blood Collecting Tubes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Capillary Blood Sampling Devices include Roche, Abbott, Novo Nordisk, BD, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ypsomed and Owen Mumford and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Capillary Blood Sampling Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blood Collecting Tubes

Collector

Lancets

Warming Devices

Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Pathology Laboratories

Home Diagnostics

Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Capillary Blood Sampling Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Capillary Blood Sampling Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Capillary Blood Sampling Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Capillary Blood Sampling Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche

Abbott

Novo Nordisk

BD

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ypsomed

Owen Mumford

Greiner Bio-One

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Capillary Blood Sampling Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Capillary

