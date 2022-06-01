Phosphor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Phosphor is a substance that exhibits the phenomenon of luminescence.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phosphor in global, including the following market information:

Global Phosphor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phosphor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Phosphor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phosphor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Green Phosphor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phosphor include UBE Industries, Materion, Intermatix, EUCOM, Mitsubishi Chemical and Dongtai Tianyuan Fluorescent Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phosphor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phosphor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phosphor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Green Phosphor

Yellow Phosphor

Bule Phosphor

White Phosphor

Red Phosphor

Orange Phosphor

Others

Global Phosphor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phosphor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Industrial

Electronic

Others

Global Phosphor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phosphor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phosphor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phosphor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phosphor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Phosphor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UBE Industries

Materion

Intermatix

EUCOM

Mitsubishi Chemical

Dongtai Tianyuan Fluorescent Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phosphor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phosphor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phosphor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phosphor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phosphor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phosphor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phosphor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phosphor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phosphor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phosphor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phosphor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phosphor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phosphor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phosphor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Phosphor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Green Phosphor

4.1.3 Yellow Phosphor

4.1.4 Bule Phosphor

4.1.5 White Phosphor

4.1.6 Red Phosphor

