Dock Lifts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Dock Lift is used when the dock is too high or too low, which can avoid injuries and lost productivity due to hand loading.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dock Lifts in global, including the following market information:

Global Dock Lifts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dock Lifts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dock Lifts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dock Lifts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Dock Lifts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dock Lifts include Beacon, Autoquip Corporation, Advance Lifts, Bishamon, Metro Hydraulic Jack, Friends Tech Engineering and Stacker's and Mover's India Manufacturing Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dock Lifts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dock Lifts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dock Lifts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile Dock Lifts

Fixed Dock Lifts

Global Dock Lifts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dock Lifts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Warehouse and Logistics

Others

Global Dock Lifts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dock Lifts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dock Lifts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dock Lifts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dock Lifts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dock Lifts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Beacon

Autoquip Corporation

Advance Lifts

Bishamon

Metro Hydraulic Jack

Friends Tech Engineering

Stacker's and Mover's India Manufacturing Company

