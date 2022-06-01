Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The demand of Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) is incrreasing, and that is driven by growing e-commerce retailing businesses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) include Amazon Robotics, ABB, Kion, Mitsubishi Electric, Daifuku, Krones, Hitachi transport system, KUKA and Omron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile Robots

Cartesian Robots

Collaborative Robots

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Textiles

Chemicals

Manufacturing

E-commerce

Others

Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amazon Robotics

ABB

Kion

Mitsubishi Electric

Daifuku

Krones

Hitachi transport system

KUKA

Omron

Magazino

Yaskawa Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Warehouse and Logistic Robots (WLR) Players in Global Market

