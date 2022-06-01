Wire Mesh Slings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gripper Mesh Slings, It won?t kink or tangle in use like wire rope or chain slings, loads don?t shift or slip. and the woven spiral construction eliminates the danger of sudden failure that can occur when synthetic sling core rots or a weak link in a chain sling.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire Mesh Slings in global, including the following market information:

Global Wire Mesh Slings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wire Mesh Slings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five Wire Mesh Slings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wire Mesh Slings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wire Mesh Slings include Cambridge (Rexnord), Unirope Ltd., Caldwell, STAS-LIFTEUROP (ALIPA), Bishop Lifting Products (SBP Holdoing) and Lift-All, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wire Mesh Slings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wire Mesh Slings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Wire Mesh Slings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Others

Global Wire Mesh Slings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Wire Mesh Slings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Construction

Others

Global Wire Mesh Slings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Wire Mesh Slings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wire Mesh Slings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wire Mesh Slings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wire Mesh Slings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Wire Mesh Slings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cambridge (Rexnord)

Unirope Ltd.

Caldwell

STAS-LIFTEUROP (ALIPA)

Bishop Lifting Products (SBP Holdoing)

Lift-All

