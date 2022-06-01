AI in Healthcare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the use of algorithms and software to approximate human cognition in the analysis of complex medical data.
This report contains market size and forecasts of AI in Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:
Global AI in Healthcare Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global AI in Healthcare market is projected to reach US$ 21260 million by 2028.
We surveyed the AI in Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AI in Healthcare Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AI in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Global AI in Healthcare Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AI in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application
Patient Data and Risk Analysis
Lifestyle Management and Monitoring
Precision Medicine
In-Patient Care and Hospital Management
Medical Imaging and Diagnosis
Drug Discovery
Virtual Assistant
Others
Global AI in Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global AI in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country
United States
Europe
Asia
China
Rest of World
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
NVIDIA
Google
IBM
Microsoft
General Vision
Enlitic
Next IT
Welltok
ICarbonX
Recursion Pharmaceuticals
GE
Siemens
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Careskore
Zephyr Health
Oncora Medical
Sentrian
Bay Labs
Deep Genomics
Cloudmedx
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AI in Healthcare Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AI in Healthcare Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AI in Healthcare Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AI in Healthcare Market Size: 2022 VS 2028
2.2 Global AI in Healthcare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2022-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Key AI in Healthcare Players in Global Market
3.2 Global Companies AI in Healthcare Product & Technology
4 Players Profiles
4.1 NVIDIA
4.1.1 NVIDIA Corporate Summary
4.1.2 NVIDIA Business Overview
4.1.3 NVIDIA AI in Healthcare Product Offerings & Technology
4.1.4 NVIDIA AI in Healthcare R&D, and Plans
4.2 Google
4.2.1 Google Corporate Summary
4.2.2 Google Business Overview
4.2.3 Google AI in Healthcare Product Offerings & Technology
4.2.4 Google AI in Healthcare R&D, and Plans
4.3 IBM
4.3.1 IBM Corporate Summary
4.3.2 IBM Business Overvie
