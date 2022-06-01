AI in Healthcare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the use of algorithms and software to approximate human cognition in the analysis of complex medical data.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AI in Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:

Global AI in Healthcare Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global AI in Healthcare market is projected to reach US$ 21260 million by 2028.

We surveyed the AI in Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AI in Healthcare Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Global AI in Healthcare Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Lifestyle Management and Monitoring

Precision Medicine

In-Patient Care and Hospital Management

Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Virtual Assistant

Others

Global AI in Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global AI in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country

United States

Europe

Asia

China

Rest of World

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NVIDIA

Google

IBM

Microsoft

General Vision

Enlitic

Next IT

Welltok

ICarbonX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

GE

Siemens

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Careskore

Zephyr Health

Oncora Medical

Sentrian

Bay Labs

Deep Genomics

Cloudmedx

