Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Non-Silicone Release Coating is a coating that applied to the backing, on the side opposite to the adhesive coated that provides ease of unwind and prevents delaminating or tearing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Silicone Release Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Non-Silicone Release Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-Silicone Release Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-Based Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-Silicone Release Coatings include Mayzo, AFT Fluorotec, The Griff Network, Rayven and Elliott Schultz and Associates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-Silicone Release Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solvent-Based Coatings
Water-Based Coatings
Others
Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hygiene
Industrial
Medical
Food
Others
Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non-Silicone Release Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non-Silicone Release Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non-Silicone Release Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Non-Silicone Release Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mayzo
AFT Fluorotec
The Griff Network
Rayven
Elliott Schultz and Associates
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-Silicone Release Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-Silicone Release Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Silicone Release Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Silicone Release Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Silicone Release Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Silicone Release Coatings Companies
