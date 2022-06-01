Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Immunoassay is a test that measures the concentration of analytes in blood samples, this is done by an instrument known as immunoassay analyzer. This instrument measures the presence or concentration of proteins in analyte samples; using antigen-antibody binding properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers in global, including the following market information:
Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers market was valued at 15000 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers include Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Roche Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson & Company, Diasorin S.p.A, Bio Rad Laboratories and Siemen Healthcare GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chemiluminescence Immunoassay
Immunofluorescence Analyzers
Radioimmunoassay
Enzyme-linked Immunoassay
Consumables
Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Oncology
Cardiology
Endocrinology
Infectious Disease Testing
Autoimmune Disease
Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Laboratories
BioMerieux
Roche Diagnostics
Becton Dickinson & Company
Diasorin S.p.A
Bio Rad Laboratories
Siemen Healthcare GmbH
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7130461/global-immunoassay-instruments-analyzers-forecast-2022-2028-909
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414