Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Immunoassay is a test that measures the concentration of analytes in blood samples, this is done by an instrument known as immunoassay analyzer. This instrument measures the presence or concentration of proteins in analyte samples; using antigen-antibody binding properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers in global, including the following market information:

Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers market was valued at 15000 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers include Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Roche Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson & Company, Diasorin S.p.A, Bio Rad Laboratories and Siemen Healthcare GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Immunofluorescence Analyzers

Radioimmunoassay

Enzyme-linked Immunoassay

Consumables

Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Disease

Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Immunoassay Instruments & Analyzers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

BioMerieux

Roche Diagnostics

Becton Dickinson & Company

Diasorin S.p.A

Bio Rad Laboratories

Siemen Healthcare GmbH

