Data Wrangling Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Data wrangling, sometimes referred to as data munging, is the process of transforming and mapping data from one “raw” data form into another format with the intent of making it more appropriate and valuable for a variety of downstream purposes such as analytics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Wrangling in Global, including the following market information:
Global Data Wrangling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Wrangling market was valued at 1361.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2776.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Wrangling include IBM, Oracle, SAS, Trifacta, Datawatch, Talend, Alteryx, Dataiku and TIBCO Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Wrangling companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Wrangling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Wrangling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premises
Cloud Based
Global Data Wrangling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Wrangling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Travel and Hospitality
Government
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Global Data Wrangling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Data Wrangling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Wrangling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Wrangling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Oracle
SAS
Trifacta
Datawatch
Talend
Alteryx
Dataiku
TIBCO Software
Paxata
Informatica
Hitachi Vantara
Teradata
IRI
Brillio
Onedot
TMMData
Datameer
Cooladata
Unifi Software
Rapid Insight
Infogix
Zaloni
Impetus
Ideata Analytics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Wrangling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Wrangling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Wrangling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Wrangling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Wrangling Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Wrangling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Wrangling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Wrangling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Wrangling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Data Wrangling Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Wrangling Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Wrangling Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Wrangling Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Data Wrangling Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 On-premises
