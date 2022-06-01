Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hemostasis devices and sealants are used to prevent blood loss in various conditions. Their preference over other wound closure methods had led to its increasing use in multiple conditions, especially in endoscopic procedures. From mild injuries to burns and neurosurgical management,all are catered to by the hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents market was valued at 3270.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4833.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Topical Hemostat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents include Johnson & Johnson, CryoLife Inc., Advance Medical Solution (AMS) Group Plc., Cohera Medical Inc., Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Pfizer Inc., C R Bard Inc., Cohesion Technologies Inc and HyperBranch Medical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Topical Hemostat
Adhesive & Tissue Sealant
Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Home Care Settings
Others
Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
CryoLife Inc.
Advance Medical Solution (AMS) Group Plc.
Cohera Medical Inc.
Integra Life Sciences Corporation
Pfizer Inc.
C R Bard Inc.
Cohesion Technologies Inc
HyperBranch Medical Technology
Biomet Inc.
Medtronic
B Braun Medical Inc.
Smith & Nephew
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hemostatis and Tissue Sealing Agents Players in Globa
