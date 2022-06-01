DNS Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

DNS is a hierarchical decentralized naming system for computers, services, or other resources connected to the Internet or a private network. It associates various information with domain names assigned to each of the participating entities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of DNS Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global DNS Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global DNS Services market was valued at 344.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 680.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DNS Services include AWS, Cloudflare, Google, Oracle, Verisign, Akamai, Cdnetworks, DNS Made Easy and IBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DNS Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DNS Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DNS Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premises

Cloud Based

Global DNS Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global DNS Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Media and Entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Government

Education

Travel and Hospitality

Manufacturing and Automotive

Others

Global DNS Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global DNS Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DNS Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DNS Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AWS

Cloudflare

Google

Oracle

Verisign

Akamai

Cdnetworks

DNS Made Easy

IBM

Microsoft

Neustar

NS1

