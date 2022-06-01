Geo-Textile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Geo-Textiles are permeable fabrics which, when used in association with soil, have the ability to separate, filter, reinforce, protect, or drain. Typically made from polypropylene or polyester.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Geo-Textile in global, including the following market information:

Global Geo-Textile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Geo-Textile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Geo-Textile companies in 2021 (%)

The global Geo-Textile market was valued at 8822.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nonwoven Geo-Textile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Geo-Textile include Gse Environmental, Low & Bonar, TenCate Geosynthetics, Fibertex Nonwovens, Thrace, Huesker, Maccaferri, Strata Systems and Hanes Geo (Leggett & Platt), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Geo-Textile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Geo-Textile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Geo-Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nonwoven Geo-Textile

Woven Geo-Textile

Knitted Geo-Textile

Others

Global Geo-Textile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Geo-Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion

Drainage

Railway Work

Agriculture

Others

Global Geo-Textile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Geo-Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Geo-Textile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Geo-Textile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Geo-Textile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Geo-Textile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gse Environmental

Low & Bonar

TenCate Geosynthetics

Fibertex Nonwovens

Thrace

Huesker

Maccaferri

Strata Systems

Hanes Geo (Leggett & Platt)

Agru America

Asahi Kasei Advance

Mada Nonwovens

Kaytech

Mattex Geosynthetics

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-geotextile-forecast-2022-2028-274

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/Others/global-geotextile-forecast-2022-2028-274

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Geo-Textile Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Geo-Textile Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Geo-Textile Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Geo-Textile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Geo-Textile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Geo-Textile Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Geo-Textile Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Geo-Textile Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Geo-Textile Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Geo-Textile Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Geo-Textile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Geo-Textile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Geo-Textile Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geo-Textile Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Geo-Textile Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geo-Textile Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Geo-Textile Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Nonwoven Geo-Textile

4.1.3 Woven Geo-Textile

4.1.4 Knitted Geo-

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/Others/global-geotextile-forecast-2022-2028-274

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414