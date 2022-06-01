Geo-Textile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Geo-Textiles are permeable fabrics which, when used in association with soil, have the ability to separate, filter, reinforce, protect, or drain. Typically made from polypropylene or polyester.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Geo-Textile in global, including the following market information:
Global Geo-Textile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Geo-Textile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Geo-Textile companies in 2021 (%)
The global Geo-Textile market was valued at 8822.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nonwoven Geo-Textile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Geo-Textile include Gse Environmental, Low & Bonar, TenCate Geosynthetics, Fibertex Nonwovens, Thrace, Huesker, Maccaferri, Strata Systems and Hanes Geo (Leggett & Platt), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Geo-Textile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Geo-Textile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Geo-Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nonwoven Geo-Textile
Woven Geo-Textile
Knitted Geo-Textile
Others
Global Geo-Textile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Geo-Textile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Road Construction and Pavement Repair
Erosion
Drainage
Railway Work
Agriculture
Others
Global Geo-Textile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Geo-Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Geo-Textile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Geo-Textile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Geo-Textile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Geo-Textile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gse Environmental
Low & Bonar
TenCate Geosynthetics
Fibertex Nonwovens
Thrace
Huesker
Maccaferri
Strata Systems
Hanes Geo (Leggett & Platt)
Agru America
Asahi Kasei Advance
Mada Nonwovens
Kaytech
Mattex Geosynthetics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Geo-Textile Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Geo-Textile Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Geo-Textile Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Geo-Textile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Geo-Textile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Geo-Textile Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Geo-Textile Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Geo-Textile Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Geo-Textile Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Geo-Textile Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Geo-Textile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Geo-Textile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Geo-Textile Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geo-Textile Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Geo-Textile Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geo-Textile Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Geo-Textile Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Nonwoven Geo-Textile
4.1.3 Woven Geo-Textile
4.1.4 Knitted Geo-
