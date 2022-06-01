Torque Measuring Instruments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Torque measuring instruments are used to determine the force or the amount of rotation that can be applied to an object known as torque so it would not get damaged.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Torque Measuring Instruments in global, including the following market information:
Global Torque Measuring Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Torque Measuring Instruments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Torque Measuring Instruments companies in 2021 (%)
The global Torque Measuring Instruments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Handheld Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Torque Measuring Instruments include Snap-On, Sturtevant Richmont, Transducer Techniques, ATI Industrial Automation, Paul N. Gardner, Deprag, Mecmesin and PCE Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Torque Measuring Instruments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Torque Measuring Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Torque Measuring Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Handheld
Tabletop
Global Torque Measuring Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Torque Measuring Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace
Petroleum
Construction
Others
Global Torque Measuring Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Torque Measuring Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Torque Measuring Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Torque Measuring Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Torque Measuring Instruments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Torque Measuring Instruments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Snap-On
Sturtevant Richmont
Transducer Techniques
ATI Industrial Automation
Paul N. Gardner
Deprag
Mecmesin
PCE Instruments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Torque Measuring Instruments Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Torque Measuring Instruments Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Torque Measuring Instruments Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Torque Measuring Instruments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Torque Measuring Instruments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Torque Measuring Instruments Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Torque Measuring Instruments Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Torque Measuring Instruments Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Torque Measuring Instruments Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Torque Measuring Instruments Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Torque Measuring Instruments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Torque Measuring Instruments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Torque Measuring Instruments Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Measuring Instruments Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Torque Measuring Instruments Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
