Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Preset click torque wrenches are typically used for production applications where there is one torque setting required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Preset Click Torque Wrenches in global, including the following market information:

Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Preset Click Torque Wrenches companies in 2021 (%)

The global Preset Click Torque Wrenches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Preset Interchangeable Head Click Torque Wrench Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Preset Click Torque Wrenches include Tohnichi, TORQUE-TECH, Sturtevant Richmont, Mountz, Seekonk Precision Tools, Belknap and Snap-On, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Preset Click Torque Wrenches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Preset Interchangeable Head Click Torque Wrench

Preset Ratcheting Click Torque Wrench

Preset Fixed Square Drive Click Torque Wrench

Bidirectional Preset Click Torque Wrench

Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Petroleum

Light Industrial

Others

Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Preset Click Torque Wrenches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Preset Click Torque Wrenches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Preset Click Torque Wrenches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Preset Click Torque Wrenches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tohnichi

TORQUE-TECH

Sturtevant Richmont

Mountz

Seekonk Precision Tools

Belknap

Snap-On

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Preset Click Torque Wrenches Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Preset Click Torque Wrenches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Preset Click Torque Wrenches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Preset Click Torque Wrenches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preset Click Torque Wrenches Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Preset Click Torque Wrenches Companies

