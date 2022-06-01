High-Acuity Information System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The high acuity information systems (HAIS) are integrated computer based platforms comprising of both software as well as hardware (patient monitoring machines) to aid healthcare providers manage their patients more effectively.

The global key manufacturers of High-Acuity Information System include All Scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., Nihon Kohden, iSOFT Group Limited, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation and McKesson Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-Acuity Information System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Acuity Information System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High-Acuity Information System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clinical Information System

Intensive Care Unit Information System (ICUIS)

Anesthesia Information System (AIMS)

Patient Monitoring Information System

Surgical Information System

Emergency Department Information System (EDIS)

Perinatal Information System

Integrated Information System

Others

Global High-Acuity Information System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High-Acuity Information System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Operating Rooms (OR)

Intensive Care Units (ICU)

Emergency Departments (ED)

Critical Care Information Systems (CCIS)

Surgical Information Systems (SIS)

Perinatal Information Systems (PIS)

Global High-Acuity Information System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global High-Acuity Information System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-Acuity Information System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-Acuity Information System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

All Scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc.

Nihon Kohden

iSOFT Group Limited

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-Acuity Information System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-Acuity Information System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-Acuity Information System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-Acuity Information System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-Acuity Information System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-Acuity Information System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-Acuity Information System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-Acuity Information System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Acuity Information System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies High-Acuity Information System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Acuity Information System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-Acuity Information System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

