High-Acuity Information System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The high acuity information systems (HAIS) are integrated computer based platforms comprising of both software as well as hardware (patient monitoring machines) to aid healthcare providers manage their patients more effectively.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Acuity Information System in Global, including the following market information:
Global High-Acuity Information System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-Acuity Information System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clinical Information System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-Acuity Information System include All Scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., Nihon Kohden, iSOFT Group Limited, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation and McKesson Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-Acuity Information System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-Acuity Information System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global High-Acuity Information System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Clinical Information System
Intensive Care Unit Information System (ICUIS)
Anesthesia Information System (AIMS)
Patient Monitoring Information System
Surgical Information System
Emergency Department Information System (EDIS)
Perinatal Information System
Integrated Information System
Others
Global High-Acuity Information System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global High-Acuity Information System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Operating Rooms (OR)
Intensive Care Units (ICU)
Emergency Departments (ED)
Critical Care Information Systems (CCIS)
Surgical Information Systems (SIS)
Perinatal Information Systems (PIS)
Global High-Acuity Information System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global High-Acuity Information System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-Acuity Information System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-Acuity Information System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
All Scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc.
Nihon Kohden
iSOFT Group Limited
GE Healthcare
Cerner Corporation
McKesson Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-Acuity Information System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-Acuity Information System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-Acuity Information System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-Acuity Information System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-Acuity Information System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-Acuity Information System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-Acuity Information System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-Acuity Information System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Acuity Information System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies High-Acuity Information System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Acuity Information System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-Acuity Information System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
