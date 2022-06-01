Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of connected physical objects embedded with sensors. IoT allows these devices to communicate, analyze and share data about the physical world around us via networks and cloud-based software platforms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Internet of things (IOT) in retail in Global, including the following market information:

Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Internet of things (IOT) in retail market was valued at 17770 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 50980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Internet of things (IOT) in retail include Cisco, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, PTC, Huawei, Sierra Wireless, AWS and ARM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Internet of things (IOT) in retail companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Digital Signage

Supply Chain Management

Payment

Smart Shelf

Others

Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Internet of things (IOT) in retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Internet of things (IOT) in retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

PTC

Huawei

Sierra Wireless

AWS

ARM

SAP

Zebra

Software AG

Bosch.IO

Google

NEC Corporation

Oracle

AT&T

Vodafone

Softweb Solutions

Happiest Minds

Telit

Allerin

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-internet-of-things-retail-forecast-2022-2028-679

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/Others/global-internet-of-things-retail-forecast-2022-2028-679

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Internet of things (IOT) in retail Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Internet of things (IOT) in retail Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Internet of things (IOT) in retai

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/Others/global-internet-of-things-retail-forecast-2022-2028-679

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414