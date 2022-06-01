Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of connected physical objects embedded with sensors. IoT allows these devices to communicate, analyze and share data about the physical world around us via networks and cloud-based software platforms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Internet of things (IOT) in retail in Global, including the following market information:
Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Internet of things (IOT) in retail market was valued at 17770 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 50980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Internet of things (IOT) in retail include Cisco, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, PTC, Huawei, Sierra Wireless, AWS and ARM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Internet of things (IOT) in retail companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Service
Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Digital Signage
Supply Chain Management
Payment
Smart Shelf
Others
Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Internet of things (IOT) in retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Internet of things (IOT) in retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cisco
IBM
Intel
Microsoft
PTC
Huawei
Sierra Wireless
AWS
ARM
SAP
Zebra
Software AG
Bosch.IO
Google
NEC Corporation
Oracle
AT&T
Vodafone
Softweb Solutions
Happiest Minds
Telit
Allerin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Internet of things (IOT) in retail Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Internet of things (IOT) in retail Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Internet of things (IOT) in retai
