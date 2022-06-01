Hospital Asset Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
By improving maintenance practices, helping hospitals be more compliant to industry standards, and ensuring robust sanitation and tracking methods, hospital assest management methods can increase its productivity and improve patient prospects dramatically.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hospital Asset Management in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hospital Asset Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hospital Asset Management market was valued at 3092.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4843.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hospital Asset Management include Johnson Controls International, IBM corporation, CenTrak, Infor, Motorola solutions Inc., GE healthcare, Ekahau Inc., Siemens healthcare and Vizbee RFID systems Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hospital Asset Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hospital Asset Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hospital Asset Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Real-time Location Systems (RTLS)
Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)
Ultrasound
Infrared
Global Hospital Asset Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hospital Asset Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Patient Management
Staff Management
Instrument Management
Supply Chain Management
Global Hospital Asset Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hospital Asset Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hospital Asset Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hospital Asset Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson Controls International
IBM corporation
CenTrak
Infor
Motorola solutions Inc.
GE healthcare
Ekahau Inc.
Siemens healthcare
Vizbee RFID systems Ltd.
Sonitor technologies Inc.
Midmark Rtls
Zebra technologies corporation
Trimble navigation Ltd
STANLEY Healthcare
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hospital Asset Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hospital Asset Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hospital Asset Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hospital Asset Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hospital Asset Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hospital Asset Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hospital Asset Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hospital Asset Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hospital Asset Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hospital Asset Management Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hospital Asset Management Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hospital Asset Management Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hospital Asset Management Companies
