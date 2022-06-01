Hospital Asset Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

By improving maintenance practices, helping hospitals be more compliant to industry standards, and ensuring robust sanitation and tracking methods, hospital assest management methods can increase its productivity and improve patient prospects dramatically.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hospital Asset Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hospital Asset Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hospital Asset Management market was valued at 3092.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4843.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hospital Asset Management include Johnson Controls International, IBM corporation, CenTrak, Infor, Motorola solutions Inc., GE healthcare, Ekahau Inc., Siemens healthcare and Vizbee RFID systems Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hospital Asset Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hospital Asset Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hospital Asset Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Real-time Location Systems (RTLS)

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Ultrasound

Infrared

Global Hospital Asset Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hospital Asset Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Patient Management

Staff Management

Instrument Management

Supply Chain Management

Global Hospital Asset Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hospital Asset Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hospital Asset Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hospital Asset Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson Controls International

IBM corporation

CenTrak

Infor

Motorola solutions Inc.

GE healthcare

Ekahau Inc.

Siemens healthcare

Vizbee RFID systems Ltd.

Sonitor technologies Inc.

Midmark Rtls

Zebra technologies corporation

Trimble navigation Ltd

STANLEY Healthcare

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hospital Asset Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hospital Asset Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hospital Asset Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hospital Asset Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hospital Asset Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hospital Asset Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hospital Asset Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hospital Asset Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hospital Asset Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Hospital Asset Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hospital Asset Management Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hospital Asset Management Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hospital Asset Management Companies

