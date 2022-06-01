Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Magnetic Sheet Floaters separate sticky or oiled steel sheets and prevent two sheets from being picked up at the same time. Placing the Magnetic Sheet Floaters near the sheet stack and the Magnet will attract the top sheet, making the sheet to appear as it is slightly floating above the stack, then you can easily separate one sheet from a stack of sheets without getting their hands dirty.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Sheet Floaters in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Magnetic Sheet Floaters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnetic Sheet Floaters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Permanent Magnet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Sheet Floaters include MPI, Goudsmit Magnetics, Walker Magnetics, Kanetec, Bunting Magnetics, Eriez, IMI, Storch Magnetics and BRAILLON MAGNETICS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnetic Sheet Floaters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Permanent Magnet

Electromagnetic

Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Steel Industry

Others

Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnetic Sheet Floaters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnetic Sheet Floaters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnetic Sheet Floaters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Magnetic Sheet Floaters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MPI

Goudsmit Magnetics

Walker Magnetics

Kanetec

Bunting Magnetics

Eriez

IMI

Storch Magnetics

BRAILLON MAGNETICS

WAMAG

MAGSY

SOLLAU

Eclipse Magnetics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnetic Sheet Floaters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnetic Sheet Floaters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic Sheet Floaters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic Sheet Floaters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Sheet Floaters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnetic Sheet Floaters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic Sheet Floaters Companies

4 Sights by Product

