Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ultraviolet (UV) curing resins are photochemical products in which ultraviolet light is used to dry or cure coatings, inks, or adhesives instantly.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins market was valued at 2011.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2467.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solventborne UV Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins include Allnex, Alberdingk Boley, BASF, Covestro, Nippon Synthetic Chemical, Wanhua Chemical, Miwon Specialty Chemical, Hitachi Chemical and IGM Resins, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solventborne UV Resins

100% Solids UV Resins

Waterborne UV Resins

Powder UV Resins

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Overprint Varnish

Printing Inks

Adhesives

3D Printing

Others

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allnex

Alberdingk Boley

BASF

Covestro

Nippon Synthetic Chemical

Wanhua Chemical

Miwon Specialty Chemical

Hitachi Chemical

IGM Resins

Eternal Materials

Toagosei

Sartomer

DSM

SolTech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable

