Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ultraviolet (UV) curing resins are photochemical products in which ultraviolet light is used to dry or cure coatings, inks, or adhesives instantly.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins market was valued at 2011.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2467.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solventborne UV Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins include Allnex, Alberdingk Boley, BASF, Covestro, Nippon Synthetic Chemical, Wanhua Chemical, Miwon Specialty Chemical, Hitachi Chemical and IGM Resins, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solventborne UV Resins
100% Solids UV Resins
Waterborne UV Resins
Powder UV Resins
Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Coatings
Overprint Varnish
Printing Inks
Adhesives
3D Printing
Others
Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allnex
Alberdingk Boley
BASF
Covestro
Nippon Synthetic Chemical
Wanhua Chemical
Miwon Specialty Chemical
Hitachi Chemical
IGM Resins
Eternal Materials
Toagosei
Sartomer
DSM
SolTech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultraviolet (UV) Curable
