Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

HPV testing and Pap test market has been divided into two major segments on basis of test type, namely, HPV testing and Pap test.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Papilloma Virus Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Human Papilloma Virus Testing market was valued at 778.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1110.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Human Papilloma Virus Testing include Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen NV, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic Inc., Roche, Arbor Vita Corporation and Femasys Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Human Papilloma Virus Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Systems

Assay Kits

Services

Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cervical Cancer Screening

Vaginal Cancer Screening

Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Human Papilloma Virus Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Human Papilloma Virus Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen NV

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Quest Diagnostics

Hologic Inc.

Roche

Arbor Vita Corporation

Femasys Inc.

Onco Health Corporation

Seegene Inc.

