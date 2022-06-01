Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
HPV testing and Pap test market has been divided into two major segments on basis of test type, namely, HPV testing and Pap test.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Papilloma Virus Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Human Papilloma Virus Testing market was valued at 778.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1110.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Human Papilloma Virus Testing include Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen NV, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quest Diagnostics, Hologic Inc., Roche, Arbor Vita Corporation and Femasys Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Human Papilloma Virus Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Systems
Assay Kits
Services
Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cervical Cancer Screening
Vaginal Cancer Screening
Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Human Papilloma Virus Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Human Papilloma Virus Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Laboratories
Qiagen NV
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Quest Diagnostics
Hologic Inc.
Roche
Arbor Vita Corporation
Femasys Inc.
Onco Health Corporation
Seegene Inc.
