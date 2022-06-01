Pot Magnet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A pot magnet is a permanent magnet encased in a steel shell.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pot Magnet in global, including the following market information:
Global Pot Magnet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pot Magnet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Pot Magnet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pot Magnet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Neodymium (NdFeB) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pot Magnet include Anchor Magnets, Goudsmit Magnetics, Sura Magnets, ECLIPSE MAGNETICS, Assfalg, Adams Magnetic, Shanxi Huiqiang Magnets and Hangseng?Ningbo?Magnetech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pot Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pot Magnet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pot Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Neodymium (NdFeB)
Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)
AlNiCo
Ferrite (FeB)
Global Pot Magnet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pot Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Medical
Manufacturing
Others
Global Pot Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Pot Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pot Magnet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pot Magnet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pot Magnet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Pot Magnet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Anchor Magnets
Goudsmit Magnetics
Sura Magnets
ECLIPSE MAGNETICS
Assfalg
Adams Magnetic
Shanxi Huiqiang Magnets
Hangseng?Ningbo?Magnetech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pot Magnet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pot Magnet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pot Magnet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pot Magnet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pot Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pot Magnet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pot Magnet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pot Magnet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pot Magnet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pot Magnet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pot Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pot Magnet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pot Magnet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pot Magnet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pot Magnet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pot Magnet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pot Magnet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Neodymium (NdFeB)
4.1.3 Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)
4.1.4 AlNiCo
4.1.5 Ferri
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414