Pot Magnet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A pot magnet is a permanent magnet encased in a steel shell.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pot Magnet in global, including the following market information:

Global Pot Magnet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pot Magnet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Pot Magnet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pot Magnet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Neodymium (NdFeB) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

We surveyed the Pot Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pot Magnet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pot Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Neodymium (NdFeB)

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)

AlNiCo

Ferrite (FeB)

Global Pot Magnet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pot Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Medical

Manufacturing

Others

Global Pot Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pot Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pot Magnet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pot Magnet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pot Magnet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Pot Magnet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Anchor Magnets

Goudsmit Magnetics

Sura Magnets

ECLIPSE MAGNETICS

Assfalg

Adams Magnetic

Shanxi Huiqiang Magnets

Hangseng?Ningbo?Magnetech

