Microalgae-based Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Micro-algae is a new source of valuable nutrients for human and animal consumption.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microalgae-based Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Microalgae-based Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Microalgae-based Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Microalgae-based Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microalgae-based Products market was valued at 2175.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3242.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spirulina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microalgae-based Products include Euglena, Cyanotech, AstaReal AB, BlueBioTech, Cargill, Necton, Cellana, Far East Bio-Tec and Algae Health Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microalgae-based Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microalgae-based Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Microalgae-based Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spirulina

Chlorella

Others

Global Microalgae-based Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Microalgae-based Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Global Microalgae-based Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Microalgae-based Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microalgae-based Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microalgae-based Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microalgae-based Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Microalgae-based Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Euglena

Cyanotech

AstaReal AB

BlueBioTech

Cargill

Necton

Cellana

Far East Bio-Tec

Algae Health Sciences

Algae International Berhad

Nordic Naturals

Guangdong Runke Bioenergering

Source Omega

Wuhan Bioco Sci. & Tech

Huzhou Sifeng Biochem

Xiamen Huison Biotech

Deva Nutrition

InovoBiologic

Roquette Biotech Nutritionals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microalgae-based Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microalgae-based Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microalgae-based Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microalgae-based Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microalgae-based Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Microalgae-based Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microalgae-based Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microalgae-based Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microalgae-based Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Microalgae-based Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Microalgae-based Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microalgae-based Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Microalgae-based Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microalgae-based Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microalgae-based Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microalgae-based Product

