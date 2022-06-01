Microalgae-based Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Micro-algae is a new source of valuable nutrients for human and animal consumption.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microalgae-based Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Microalgae-based Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Microalgae-based Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Microalgae-based Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microalgae-based Products market was valued at 2175.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3242.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spirulina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microalgae-based Products include Euglena, Cyanotech, AstaReal AB, BlueBioTech, Cargill, Necton, Cellana, Far East Bio-Tec and Algae Health Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microalgae-based Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microalgae-based Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microalgae-based Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spirulina
Chlorella
Others
Global Microalgae-based Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microalgae-based Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Personal Care
Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplements
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Feed
Others
Global Microalgae-based Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Microalgae-based Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microalgae-based Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microalgae-based Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Microalgae-based Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Microalgae-based Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Euglena
Cyanotech
AstaReal AB
BlueBioTech
Cargill
Necton
Cellana
Far East Bio-Tec
Algae Health Sciences
Algae International Berhad
Nordic Naturals
Guangdong Runke Bioenergering
Source Omega
Wuhan Bioco Sci. & Tech
Huzhou Sifeng Biochem
Xiamen Huison Biotech
Deva Nutrition
InovoBiologic
Roquette Biotech Nutritionals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microalgae-based Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microalgae-based Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microalgae-based Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microalgae-based Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microalgae-based Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microalgae-based Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microalgae-based Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microalgae-based Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microalgae-based Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microalgae-based Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microalgae-based Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microalgae-based Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microalgae-based Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microalgae-based Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microalgae-based Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microalgae-based Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414