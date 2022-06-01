AI Sales Assistant Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
AI sales assistants are basically chatbots that use natural language processing and predictive analytics to assist salespeople and sales organizations with tasks like lead qualification, meetings scheduling, data entry, pipeline management, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of AI Sales Assistant Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global AI Sales Assistant Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of AI Sales Assistant Software include Conversica, Drift, Clari, SalesDirector.ai, X.ai, Troops, Cien, Saleswhale and Zia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the AI Sales Assistant Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premises
Cloud Based
Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies AI Sales Assistant Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies AI Sales Assistant Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Conversica
Drift
Clari
SalesDirector.ai
X.ai
Troops
Cien
Saleswhale
Zia
Amplemarket
Tact.ai
Nudge.ai
Exceed.ai
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 AI Sales Assistant Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global AI Sales Assistant Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global AI Sales Assistant Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top AI Sales Assistant Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global AI Sales Assistant Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global AI Sales Assistant Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 AI Sales Assistant Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies AI Sales Assistant Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI Sales Assistant Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 AI Sales Assistant Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI Sales Assistant Softw
