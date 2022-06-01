Spiral Wrapping Bands Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A spiral wrapping band is applied to organize the multiple cables into a bundle and offer abrasion protection for wires, cables, hoses and tubes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spiral Wrapping Bands in global, including the following market information:

Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five Spiral Wrapping Bands companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spiral Wrapping Bands market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spiral Wrapping Bands include Nyfast, Y.Y. CABLE ACCESSORIES, Monoprice, ABB, 3M, HUA WEI, Kang Yang Hardware Enterprises, Krishna Industries and Yueqing Huihua Electronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spiral Wrapping Bands manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE

PA

Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wires

Cables

Hoses

Tubes

Others

Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spiral Wrapping Bands revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spiral Wrapping Bands revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spiral Wrapping Bands sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Spiral Wrapping Bands sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nyfast

Y.Y. CABLE ACCESSORIES

Monoprice

ABB

3M

HUA WEI

Kang Yang Hardware Enterprises

Krishna Industries

Yueqing Huihua Electronic

Shanghai Xinlong Plastic Manufacturing

Changhong Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spiral Wrapping Bands Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spiral Wrapping Bands Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spiral Wrapping Bands Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spiral Wrapping Bands Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spiral Wrapping Bands Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spiral Wrapping Bands Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spiral Wrapping Bands Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spiral Wrapping Bands Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

