Inhalation Anesthesia Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Inhalation anesthetics are used to induce and maintain general anesthesia while performing surgical procedures. Inhalation anesthetic agents are administered through masks or tracheal tubes. These agents get perfused into blood though alveoli and transported to central nervous system where these induce anesthesia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inhalation Anesthesia in global, including the following market information:

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Inhalation Anesthesia companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inhalation Anesthesia market was valued at 1161.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1421.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sevoflurane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inhalation Anesthesia include AbbVie Inc., Baxter, Piramal Enterprises Limited, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co.Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. and Fresenius Kabi Ag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inhalation Anesthesia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sevoflurane

Desflurane

Isoflurane

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Induction

Maintenance

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inhalation Anesthesia Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inhalation Anesthesia revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inhalation Anesthesia revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inhalation Anesthesia sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Inhalation Anesthesia sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AbbVie Inc.

Baxter

Piramal Enterprises Limited

Halocarbon Products Corporation

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co.Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi Ag

