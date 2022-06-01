Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intrapartum monitoring device is a type of fetal monitoring device, used for assessing uterine activity and fetal heart rate patterns during the onset of labor. Intrapartum monitoring device aids in reducing risks and complications such as brain damage, cerebral palsy, newborn seizures, or fetal death during child birth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intrapartum Monitoring Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intrapartum Monitoring Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market was valued at 1068.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1556.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fetal Scalp Electrodes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intrapartum Monitoring Devices include Analogic Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, CooperSurgical Inc., Stryker and Olympus Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fetal Scalp Electrodes

Intrauterine Pressure Catheter

Transducer for FHR

Transducer for Uterine Contractions

Monitors

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Maternity Centers

Others

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intrapartum Monitoring Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intrapartum Monitoring Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intrapartum Monitoring Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intrapartum Monitoring Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Analogic Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

CooperSurgical Inc.

Stryker

Olympus Corporation

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7130494/global-intrapartum-monitoring-devices-forecast-2022-2028-663

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-intrapartum-monitoring-devices-forecast-2022-2028-663-7130494

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Compani

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-intrapartum-monitoring-devices-forecast-2022-2028-663-7130494

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

