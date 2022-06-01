Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sales training and onboarding software is designed to help newly hired salespeople learn the ins and outs of their organization?s sales processes and gradually ramp up their selling abilities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sales Training and Onboarding Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sales Training and Onboarding Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sales Training and Onboarding Software include Showpad, MindTickle, Lessonly, Allego, Brainshark, Bridge, LevelJump, SalesHood and Qstream, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sales Training and Onboarding Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sales Training and Onboarding Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sales Training and Onboarding Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Showpad

MindTickle

Lessonly

Allego

Brainshark

Bridge

LevelJump

SalesHood

Qstream

TalentLMS

Mindmatrix

PointForward

CommercialTribe

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sales Training and Onboarding Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sales Training and Onboarding Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sales Training and Onboarding Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Sales Training and Onboarding Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sales Training and Onboarding Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Glo

