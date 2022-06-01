In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a womans ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro.

This report contains market size and forecasts of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) in Global, including the following market information:

Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market was valued at 15340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Culture Media Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) include OvaScience, EMD Serono Inc., Vitrolife AB, Irvine Scientific, Cook Medical Inc., Cooper Surgical Inc., Genea Biomedx, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Progyny Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Culture Media

Disposable Devices

Capital Equipment

Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OvaScience

EMD Serono Inc.

Vitrolife AB

Irvine Scientific

Cook Medical Inc.

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Genea Biomedx

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Progyny Inc.

Boston IVF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-Vitro Fer

